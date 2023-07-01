An outdoor performance of Romeo and Juliet is coming to Lichfield.

The Lord Chamberlain’s Men will tell the classic love story as Shakespeare himself first saw it – in the open air and with an all male cast.

The performance is part of The Lichfield Festival and will take place at 6.30pm on 10th July at Lichfield Cathedral.

A spokesperson said:

“Packed with memorable poetry, devastating twists and turns and burning passion, this is without doubt the greatest love story ever told – a play about the power of true love, the extraordinary sacrifices we make for it and the futility and devastating consequences of entrenched conflict. “Bring a chair or a blanket and a picnic, and prepare to be entertained and transported in this special outdoor event.”

For ticket details, visit the Lichfield Festival website.