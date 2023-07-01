An outdoor performance of Romeo and Juliet is coming to Lichfield.
The Lord Chamberlain’s Men will tell the classic love story as Shakespeare himself first saw it – in the open air and with an all male cast.
The performance is part of The Lichfield Festival and will take place at 6.30pm on 10th July at Lichfield Cathedral.
A spokesperson said:
“Packed with memorable poetry, devastating twists and turns and burning passion, this is without doubt the greatest love story ever told – a play about the power of true love, the extraordinary sacrifices we make for it and the futility and devastating consequences of entrenched conflict.
“Bring a chair or a blanket and a picnic, and prepare to be entertained and transported in this special outdoor event.”
For ticket details, visit the Lichfield Festival website.