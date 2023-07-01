The Lord Chamberlain’s Men's production of Romeo and Juliet
An outdoor performance of Romeo and Juliet is coming to Lichfield.

The Lord Chamberlain’s Men will tell the classic love story as Shakespeare himself first saw it – in the open air and with an all male cast.

The performance is part of The Lichfield Festival and will take place at 6.30pm on 10th July at Lichfield Cathedral.

A spokesperson said:

“Packed with memorable poetry, devastating twists and turns and burning passion, this is without doubt the greatest love story ever told – a play about the power of true love, the extraordinary sacrifices we make for it and the futility and devastating consequences of entrenched conflict.

“Bring a chair or a blanket and a picnic, and prepare to be entertained and transported in this special outdoor event.”

For ticket details, visit the Lichfield Festival website.

