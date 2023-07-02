The latest Sunday acoustic session will take place at a Lichfield city centre venue later this month.

The Great American Songbook will be the focus of the event at The Hub at St Mary’s on 23rd July.

The line-up of performers includes Sarah Riches, Be a Alexandra and Helen Norgrove.

Sunday Acoustic Lounge producer Tom Roberts said:

“Following the sell-out launch of our first Sunday Acoustic Lounge in May, we are thrilled to be back with our second show on 23rd July. “This time, we will be celebrating the work of some iconic American singers, from Cole Porter to Miley Cyrus and much more inbetween.” Tom Roberts

Tickets are £12 and can be booked online.