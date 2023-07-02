A ceremony has seen the Knife Angel sculpture officially welcomed to Lichfield for a month-long stay.

The 27ft tall artwork is made up of 100,000 blades seized by police across the country.

It will spend the next month on land off Frog Lane to raise awareness of the impact of knife crime.

The visit to the city is part of the National Youth Anti-Violence Tour of towns and cities in the UK.

The launch saw speeches from Natalie Queiroz, a campaigner who survived a knife attack in 2016, and Paula Reynolds, whose son survived serious injuries after he was stabbed when out socialising.

Cllr Richard Cox, Lichfield District Council’s cabinet member for community engagement, said: