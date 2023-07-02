Folk and world music will be showcased at a concert in Lichfield this month.

Kabantu will perform at The Hub at St Mary’s on 10th July as part of The Lichfield Festival.

A spokesperson said:

“Originally classically trained, Kabantu draw on an intricate palette of colours curated from their own listening to write original music influenced by folk music from around the globe. “The sheer musicianship of each member, an exhilarating collective unexpectedness and an infectious joy on stage is mind-blowing, cultivated by a shared immediacy of expression forged by total trust.” Lichfield Festival spokesperson

Tickets are £20 and can be booked online.