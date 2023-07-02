People in Lichfield and Burntwood are being urged to join in celebrations to mark 75 years of the NHS.

Staffordshire County Council will light up buildings blue to mark the milestone on Wednesday (5th July).

People who have worked in the NHS are being invited to share photos of themselves in uniform on social media using the #NHS75 hashtag, with residents also asked to share their memories.

Cllr Julia Jessel, cabinet member for health and care at Staffordshire County Council, said:

“This is a great opportunity to not only showcase all the amazing work done by the NHS but also to celebrate those working in or alongside the organisation. “Our staff work hand in hand with their colleagues in the NHS, whether that’s delivering adult social care or colleagues in our public health teams working to help improve people’s health. “There’s lots of different ways of getting involved and we’re encouraging as many people as possible to join in. Whether it’s attending events in your local area, sharing stories on social media, volunteering or supporting NHS charities, there will be something for everyone. “And remember to share your stories on social media using #NHS75.” Cllr Julia Jessel, Staffordshire County Council

People can find out more on the NHS birthday events and news website.