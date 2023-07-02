A site manager with a Burntwood construction business has been honoured in a national scheme.

Neil Dutton, who works for Cameron Homes, was recognised in the NHBC Pride in the Job Quality Awards

He was one of 443 site managers to receive the accolade from 8,000 candidates across the country.

Neil said:

“It’s an honour to receive an NHBC Pride in the Job Award – winning has been a personal goal of mine and it couldn’t have been possible without the support of the extended team at Cameron Homes.” Neil Dutton

Neil and fellow Pride in the Job Quality Award winners will go on to compete for Seal of Excellence and Regional Awards in September.

Paul Morrissey, operations director at Cameron Homes, added: