Staffordshire Police has been recognised for its efforts to support members of the Armed Forces community.

The force received a silver award as part of the Ministry of Defence’s Employer Recognition Scheme.

It comes after Staffordshire Police signed the Armed Forces covenant last year.

Chief Superintendent Elliott Sharrard-Williams said:

“I am both delighted and proud that we have been recognised for the support provided to those from a military background. “Since we signed the Armed Forces Covenant last year, we have shown that we are truly committed to ensuring that serving or ex-military personnel are treated fairly. “This important work will ensure that the force continues to benefit from the invaluable skills and experience that those with military service bring to policing.” Chief Superintendent Elliott Sharrard-Williams

Staffordshire Police currently employs around 50 veterans or members of military families.