Attracting more females into engineering is the mission for a Burntwood electrical engineer who has won a clutch of awards in the early part of her career.

Sophie Young, who works for PP Control & Automation, is hoping that her own personal journey can act as an inspiration for hundreds of young girls and women looking to carve out a possible role in manufacturing.

The 19-year-old has already secured a major title at the Ladder for the Black Country Awards and recently added to this by being named as one of the Top 100 Manufacturing Professionals in the UK at a high-profile event at the NEC.

Sophie was also recognised for her ambassadorial role, which sees her take part in live panel discussions, a digital campaign organised by the Greater Birmingham and Solihull Institute of Technology and numerous school talks where she explains ther role and the opportunities available.

“I’ve always been interested in STEM subjects so going into engineering seemed a natural decision and I’ve not looked back. “PP Control & Automation has given me the opportunity to demonstrate what I’m learning on real live projects that involve machines and technology that is changing the way we all live. “The things I’m doing and experiencing are way beyond what I would get from a textbook and my message to other young women considering what to do for a job is give engineering a chance.” Sophie Young

PP Control & Automation, which offers strategic manufacturing outsourcing services to some of the world’s largest machine builders, employs more than 150 women across its 230-strong workforce.

Malcom Condon, HR people partner at PP Control & Automation, said: