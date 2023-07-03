Councillors are to discuss how they can help reduce the need for Lichfield and Burntwood residents to use food banks.

It comes after a letter was sent to all candidates by Lichfield Foodbank during the local elections.

The group called on all levels of government to deliver an action plan on the issue.

The Labour group at Lichfield District Council has now submitted a motion for members to take the first steps on that path.

Cllr Sue Woodward, who leads the principal minority group, said:

“The cost of living crisis has hit every household in Lichfield district, none more so than those who are struggling to meet their food bills. “The work by food banks and other voluntary organisations is so very important and is to be commended – but we all hope that food poverty will soon be a thing of the past. “The motion we are putting to council is a first step along this path.” Cllr Sue Woodward, Lichfield District Council

The motion proposes four key actions:

Appoint a Food Justice Champion who will lead at Lichfield District Council on tackling food poverty locally

Map and promote sources of assistance across the district,

Set up and support a food partnership to bring together partners with a mutual interest in addressing food insecurity.

Develop an action plan to address food insecurity across the district.

Cllr Woodward said:

“I don’t doubt that candidates were supportive of the principles behind the Lichfield Foodbank letter, but now we need practical steps put in place. “We also need to bring together all of the organisations working on food injustice and to see councillors driving this forward. “At present, someone in need may not know where to go and I’ve learnt a lot over the past few weeks about just how many volunteer groups are out there offering help. “I hope this motion will receive cross-party and public support and that we can make some real progress across the whole district.” Cllr Sue Woodward, Lichfield District Council

The motion has been put forward for the meeting of the council on 11th July.