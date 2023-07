A Gentleshaw pub will host a beer festival this weekend.

The event will take place at Ye Olde Windmill Inn from midday on Sunday (8th July).

A total of 17 guest ales will be on offer along with a bouncy castle.

Food and live music will also be available throughout the day from the likes of Josh Dale, Duo Chocolate and Plenty in the Tank.

For more details, visit the Ye Olde Windmill Facebook page.