A leading saxophonist will bring his musical prowess to the city when he performs in Lichfield.

Tommy Smith OBE will play Lichfield Cathedral on 10th July.

A Lichfield Festival spokesperson said:

“Tommy has been a presence on the international jazz scene since he was a teenager touring internationally with Gary Burton’s Whiz Kids quintet.

“He has gone to record with the definitive jazz label, Blue Note, and work with a myriad of jazz greats including Chick Corea.

“As witnessed by an enraptured audience on his last visit to the festival in 2021, his solo saxophone concerts feature entirely acoustic performances of spontaneously chosen melodies drawn from the jazz, folk, classical, pop and praise song traditions.”

Lichfield Festival spokesperson