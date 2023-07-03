Bosses at a Lichfield pub are celebrating after securing a five star food hygiene rating.

The Acorn Inn, on Tamworth Street, achieved the score after an inspection from Lichfield District Council.

The pub’s manager, Sharon Owen, said:

“We are delighted that we have gained the top rating and I’m sure our customers will welcome the news too.

“Standards of hygiene at the pub are of paramount importance. All of the staff work hard to ensure that we offer customers the highest levels of hygiene at all times and we are delighted that our efforts have been recognised with the five-star rating.”

Sharon Owen