Motorists are facing major delays after roadworks returned to a key junction in Lichfield.

Temporary four way traffic lights have been put up on the A5127 near Trent Valley island.

The measure is being introduced to allow Cadent to carry out gas works.

But the roadworks, which were installed today (3rd July), are already causing lengthy tailbacks on surrounding routes including Trent Valley Road and Eastern Avenue.

The traffic restrictions are expected to be in place until 21st July.

The delays come just months after emergency gas repairs caused long delays and led to criticism from local councillors after temporary traffic lights were left in place despite works being completed.