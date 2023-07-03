A scheme helping residents in Lichfield source school uniform and equipment is returning this summer.

The Back to School Bank is being launched by the Mayor of Lichfield.

The scheme asks people to donate pre-loved items of uniform such as jumpers, blazers, trousers and skirts.

Equipment including pencils, rubbers, rulers and pens can also be dropped off at collection points at Lichfield City Council on Bore Street and Tesco Extra on Church Street.

A distribution event will then take place at Lichfield Guildhall from 2pm to 4pm on 25th August.

For more details call Harriet Chatwin on 01543 309852 or email civic@lichfield.gov.uk.