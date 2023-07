Thousands of visitors enjoyed four days of nostalgia at a music event near Lichfield over the weekend.

The Back 2 Festival was held at Catton Park and saw live performances from the likes of Basshunter, Example, Boyzlife, DJ Sammy, Cascada and The Hoosiers.

The action was rounded off yesterday (2nd July) as the crowd took part in Superhero Sunday with visitors donning a range of outfits to enjoy performances from A1, DJ Quicksilver, 911 and headline act Blue.