A double-bill of African music will be performed when artists from Guinea and Malawi appear as part of he Lichfield Festival.

N’famady Kouyaté will be joined by Gasper Nali from Malawi for the show at The Hub at St Mary’s on 12th July.

A spokesperson said:

“N’famady is a young master musician whose primary instrument is the balafon – a traditional wooden xylophone sacred to West African culture – and his arrangements are a fusion of Mandingue African and western European jazz, pop, indie and funk influences provided by an ever-evolving collective of musicians. “Gasper is a roots one-man-band from the shores of Lake Malawi. He plays a one-string, home-made, three-metre long babatoni bass guitar with a stick and an empty beer bottle, and together with a cow skin kick drum and catchy melodies, he creates the most amazing music imaginable.” Lichfield Festival spokesperson

Tickets are £18 and can be booked on the Lichfield Festival website.