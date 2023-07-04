A councillor has called for people of all political persuasions to be more vocal in their support of the NHS.

It comes as the service prepares to celebrate its 75th anniversary tomorrow (5th July).

Cllr Michael Galvin, Labour’s representative for the Summerfield and All Saints ward, has applauded Lichfield District Councils leader for his criticism of reports some Conservative MPs were plotting to introduce a ban on foreign staff were working in care homes.

Cllr Doug Pullen, who leads the Tory group at the local authority, said it was a “dire proposal”.

“The care sector is on its knees and largely propped up by immigrant labour who are willing to work long hours for relatively poor pay, while local government is under increasing financial pressure largely due to adult social care costs spiralling.” Cllr Doug Pullen, Lichfield District Council

Cllr Galvin said it was important politicians at all levels and across all parties were vocal in their recognition of the challenges facing the NHS and attempts to undermine it.