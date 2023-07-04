Councillors will be asked to sign off on a land exchange next week as part of plans to develop a new cinema in Lichfield city centre.

The multi-screen facility is earmarked for the vacant unit in the Three Spires shopping centre which previously housed the Debenhams store.

A report to Lichfield District Council’s meeting next week said:

“The cabinet agreed and recommended to full council that Lichfield District Council’s freehold ownership of the Three Spires Shopping Centre site – excluding the Debenhams building and six retail units at 32 to 44 Bakers Lane – be exchanged for the leasehold of the same six retail properties.” Lichfield District Council report

As well as the cinema, the project would see the creation of new food and beverage units.

The land exchange is the latest step in the proposals to develop the new cinema, with visuals showing proposals to remove some of the retail sites in the shopping centre in order to create a link to the Birmingham Road Site.

Plans have also been submitted to demolish the adjoining multi-storey car park.

The land exchange proposal will be discussed at the meeting of Lichfield District Council on 11th July.