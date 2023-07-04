Councillors will be asked to sign off on a land exchange next week as part of plans to develop a new cinema in Lichfield city centre.
The multi-screen facility is earmarked for the vacant unit in the Three Spires shopping centre which previously housed the Debenhams store.
A report to Lichfield District Council’s meeting next week said:
“The cabinet agreed and recommended to full council that Lichfield District Council’s freehold ownership of the Three Spires Shopping Centre site – excluding the Debenhams building and six retail units at 32 to 44 Bakers Lane – be exchanged for the leasehold of the same six retail properties.”Lichfield District Council report
As well as the cinema, the project would see the creation of new food and beverage units.
The land exchange is the latest step in the proposals to develop the new cinema, with visuals showing proposals to remove some of the retail sites in the shopping centre in order to create a link to the Birmingham Road Site.
Plans have also been submitted to demolish the adjoining multi-storey car park.
The land exchange proposal will be discussed at the meeting of Lichfield District Council on 11th July.
Cinemas are already struggling to get bums on seats . With the cinema in most peoples homes who would want to spend what little they have left after the hikes in retail shops for food and other goods. Especially now when interest rates are the highest they’ve been for over 15years !!!
Surely ! Tax payers money should be spent on sorting out the mess across from the train station which had been left derelict for nearly 10 years ??
How many retail units are going to be demolished? The images (artist’s impressions) we’ve seen don’t show any shops on that side of the street at all. What is supposed to be happening at the back of the Garrick Theatre where it has its loading bay, which needs to be accessed by large vehicles, which also need to be able to park there while big shows are on? Where are theatre goers, especially the disabled , expected to park without the multi-storey? When big shows are on the multi-storey is packed, as it is every Saturday with shoppers. Why does the Council need to give away its freehold to developers? How is this a good deal for council tax payers?