A local environmental organisation is hosting its AGM later this month.

The Whittington and Fisherwick Environment Group will meet at Whittington Cricket Club on 18th July.

The event will review the past year as well as hearing a talk from Lichfield and Hatherton Canals Restoration Trust on their efforts to put biodiversity at the heart of their work.

The AGM will start at 7pm. Admission is free and all are welcome.