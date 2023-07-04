A Whittington woman has been honoured for her services to the local community.
Lynne Lacey had previously received a resident of the year award from the parish council – and she has now followed that up with the Whittington Football Club Steve Kirk Award.
The honour is presented to somebody who makes an outstanding contribution to football.
A spokesperson said:
“Lynne has been an integral part of Whittington Soccer Centre for almost as long as anyone can remember.
“No matter the weather, rain or shine, she is there week in week out, offering teas and coffee for everyone in attendance.
“She is a massive part of what the club does, delivering what is arguably one of the most important jobs in any football club set up.”