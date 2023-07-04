A fundraising event has been held in Lichfield in aid of a not-for-profit project to repurpose care equipment.

Grace Cares marked Care Home Open Week by hosting a corporate afternoon tea at The Spires.

The not-for-profit organisation breathes new life into unwanted items by making them available at around a third of the price, with profits used to help care workers, older people and their families with hardship grants.

A total of 20 local business owners attended the event, which featured entertainment from local historian Jono Oates and a performance by a barber shop quartet.

Amy Doyle, manager at The Spires, said:

“We are absolutely delighted to have supported Grace Cares to raise £2,850 across the event, and are so proud to be able to show the local business community what social care is all about.” Amy Doyle

People can find out more about Grace Cares by emailing hello@grace-cares.com or calling 01543 326819.