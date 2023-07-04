A Lichfield retailer has partnered with a university for a new education scheme.

Central Co-op and Arden University will open up a “debt free degree” initiative for staff and external applicants.

It will see them able to take up chartered manager degree apprenticeships at level 6 in both the retail and funeral sectors of the business.

The course will cover modules ranging from communication and business finance, to data analysis and decision making.

Nicola Thomas, early careers manager, said:

“People don’t always think it’s possible to get advanced qualifications like degrees, especially with the cost of living crisis – but at Central Co-op we wanted to make sure that people know they can progress here. “It is important for us to foster youth talent, and this is just one of the many ways we’re ensuring that opportunities are open for everyone to grow their skills and pursue career development. “We are a caring community, and that extends to those wanting a structured career path with us.” Nicola Thomas

Central Co-op said it was also exploring other level 6 apprenticeships for staff in areas such as marketing, IT, digital and commercial services.

Applications are open here, and the first assessment centres in the programmes are expected to start in August.