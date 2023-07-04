The Staffordshire Commissioner has backed a national campaign aiming to highlight the impact of anti-social behaviour.

Know Your Rights is the theme of the 2023 Anti-Social Behaviour Week which will run until 9th July

The initiative will highlight the case review – previously known as the community trigger – which allows victims to request action if they have reported multiple incidents but are unhappy with the response they have received.

In Staffordshire, a new approach has been put in place which will see reviews examined by an independently chaired panel who will make recommendations to police, councils and housing providers.

Staffordshire Commissioner Ben Adams said:

“We’ve seen a reduction in anti-social behaviour in recent years, but it remains a priority for me and I welcome this week’s national focus on tackling an issue which can be harmful to victims and communities. “The anti-social behaviour case review process can be invaluable in giving victims a voice, and the new approach taken across Staffordshire will bring a consistent approach to how such cases are managed. “Police, councils, housing associations and others all work together to tackle anti-social behaviour through community safety partnerships, and I’ve committed funding to strengthen these, as where problems are repeated, people can feel unsafe in their own neighbourhoods. “My office is leading on a range of initiatives to drive down anti-social behaviour even further. I’m looking forward to more people being able to enjoy their neighbourhoods and public spaces with less nuisance, vandalism and threat as a result of our interventions.” Staffordshire Commissioner Ben Adams

Among the projects taking place in Staffordshire in a bid to reduce anti-social behaviour are the summer Space programme for young people and the community remedy initiative designed to give victims of low-level crime a greater say in how offenders are dealt with.

