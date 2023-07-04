People are being invited to join a summer walk in Lichfield later this month.

The Darwin Walks Trust will host the event on 16th July.

The eight mile route will take in Leomansley, Elmhurst, Curborough and Erasmus Darwin House.

A spokesperson said:

“This is a great opportunity to enjoy and explore the green necklace that surrounds our city. “We look forward to welcoming people and well behaved dogs as they guide them round the route and share some of the history of our beautiful city.” Darwin Walks Trust spokesperson

The group will meet at Bunkers Hill car park at 10am for the walk.