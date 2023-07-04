Violinist Maja Horvat will be joined by pianist Joseph Havlat in Lichfield for a showcase of music from the likes of Mozart and Schubert.

They will perform at Wade Street Church on 13th July as part of the Lichfield Festival’s young artist series.

A spokesperson said:

“Maja has performed as a soloist with the Slovenian Philharmonic, the National Polish, and the Mendelssohn Chamber Orchestras and has performed as concertmaster of the RCM Symphony and Philharmonic Orchestra and the Echo Ensemble. “Pianist Joseph Havlat returns to the Festival to join Maja for a programme including Mozart’s Violin Sonata No. 25 in F Major and Schubert’s Fantasie in C major for violin and piano, Op. 159. “Maja and Joseph’s appearance is supported by funds kindly provided by The Tillett Trust as part of its DEBUT programme which aims to help young musicians of outstanding talent to achieve performance platforms in the early stages of their careers.” Lichfield Festival spokesperson

Tickets are £16 and can be booked online.