Chasetown will be back in match action as they kick off their pre-season schedule this weekend.

The Scholars head for Coleshill Town on the first step of a 2023-24 campaign they hope will see them go one better than last time out when they missed out on the play-offs on the final day.

The summer has seen them lose long-serving keeper Curtis Pond and defender Ryan Wynter to Hereford and Halesowen Town respectively.

But Mark Swann has bolstered his ranks with the likes of Ryan Nesbitt, Tom Turton, Matt Sergeant and Luke McGinnell.

Kick off at Coleshill Town’s Pack Meadow home on Saturday (8th July) is 3pm. Admission is £5.