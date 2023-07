Shoppers are being invited to bag a bargain when a cutlery and giftware business launches its summer sale.

Arthur Price will host the event from 8th to 22nd July, with offers including complete cutlery sets from £49.

Simon Price, CEO of the company, said:

“Our team have been working on the sale for weeks and have created some amazing offers across cutlery and gifts.” Simon Price

The Arthur Price factory shop can be found on Britannia Way. For more details call 01543 267324.