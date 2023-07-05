Violinist Rachel Podger will showcase a variety of work when she performs at the Lichfield Festival.

She will be joined by Daniele Caminiti for Hidden in Plain Sight at Lichfield Cathedral on 9th July.

A spokesperson said:

“The baroque era saw the violin – hitherto considered fit mainly for dance music – make the move to its current status as a concert regular thanks to the daring, fantasy and virtuosity first of the sonatas of Italian composers such as Castello, Fontana and Leonarda, then of the Austrians Schmelzer and Biber, and later in the concertos of Vivaldi and his French admirer Leclair. “This vivaciously imaginative music here contrasts with the quiet reflectiveness of theorbo solos by Kapsberger and Piccinini.”

Tickets start at £22 and can be booked online.