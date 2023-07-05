A free music and arts festival will be staged in Lichfield this weekend.

The Fuse Festival in Beacon Park will run from Friday (7th July) to Sunday.

Acts will perform across different stages, with day one featuring the likes of Kioko, The Silver Lines and Vibrant Ducks.

Saturday’s bill will include The Kubricks, Theia, Open Arms, Jess silk, Collective Sleep, MeMe Detroit and Mezzotonic.

The final day of the festival will showcase the likes of Marquis Drive, Gasolin and Matches, Lobster and the Got 2 Sing Choir.

A spokesperson said:

“Fuse is your event – a not-for-profit, vibrant and professional music and arts festival that is inclusive and accessible for all, bringing the best of live music, performance, accessible activities and visual arts together.” Lichfield Arts spokesperson

The event will also feature family activities such as circus skills, storytelling and art sessions, while a licensed bar and street food offerings will be available across the weekend.

For full details, visit the Fuse Festival website.