Award-winning piano and saxophone duo New Focus will perform in the city as part of the Lichfield Festival.

Euan Stevenson and Konrad Wiszniewski’s The Classical Connection will give insights into the links between classical music and jazz.

They will perform at The Hub at St Mary’s on 16th July.

A spokesperson said:

“Discover why romantic composers like Chopin, Rachmaninoff and Ellington all loved the same key and why Miles Davies and Satie were kindred spirits – all alongside brilliantly performed jazz standards, an improvised Bach-style invention and an arrangement of the Duke Ellington Orchestra’s signature tune, Take the A Train, in the style of Mozart.” Lichfield Festival spokesperson

Tickets are £16 and can be booked online.