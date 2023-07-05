Burntwood Rugby Club will bring the curtain down on their 50th anniversary season with a presentation day sealing a year of success and support for good causes.

The CCE Sportsway side will host their presentation day on Saturday (8th July), with youth and senior players receiving their awards.

The event will also feature a barbecue, bouncy castle and music from a DJ.

It will also see the club stage the second of two fundraising projects in aid of children’s charity, The Wooden Spoon.

Last weekend saw a sponsored 29-mile walk from Walsall Rugby Club back to Burntwood via grounds in Tamworth and Lichfield.

On Saturday, a relay will see junior players race against a Chasewater Railway train in a relay which sees two oversized rugby balls transported in a race to score a try in the quickest time.

A spokesperson said:

“The day’s activities should prove a fitting climax to a very successful season both on and off the pitch, and also provide an opportunity for newcomers to come along and see what the club has to offer.” Burntwood Rugby Club spokesperson

People can donate to the fundraising efforts at www.justgiving.com/page/brufcwoodenspoon.