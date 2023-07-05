Plans have been unveiled which could see ticket offices permanently closed at Lichfield railway stations.

London Northwestern Railway and West Midlands Railway have joined moves by other operators across the country to propose the move which they says will “modernise” the way tickets are sold.

The change would impact a of number stations, including Lichfield Trent Valley and Lichfield City, with staff moved from behind ticket office glass and on to platforms.

The proposals come after figures revealed that just 12% of sales were now being made in offices, compared to 82% in the 1990s.

A consultation will now take place on the changes, which would see all ticket offices run by the operators shut over the next three years, with the exception of Milton Keynes, Northampton, Nuneaton and Watford Junction.

Ian McConnell, managing director of London Northwestern Railway, said:

“We need to evolve with our customers, as well as creating a more sustainable railway that’s fit for the future. “Our proposals would mean staff being more visible and available where customers most need them – on concourses and platforms to help with journey planning, finding the right ticket and supporting passengers with accessibility needs. “We understand that some customers have complex needs and some are less comfortable using digital technology. That’s why we will be consulting widely with relevant groups and looking at ways of supporting all our customers to ensure that no-one is left behind.” Ian McConnell

If the move goes ahead, London Northwestern Railway said mobile teams would move between stations and be deployed to offer extra help where needed.

Ticket vending machines would be upgraded along with the addition of new customer help points.

More information on the proposals can be found at lnr.uk/ticket-offices.