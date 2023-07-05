Proposals to “reorder” the interior of St Giles Church in Whittington have been approved.

The project will see the addition of a disabled toilet with baby changing facilities, a meet and greet space at the back of the church – including a refreshment point with hot water

and washing up facilities – glass panels in the entrance doors and other minor improvements.

There is now a period of public consultation, with the plans available to view by contacting David Clarke, the churchwarden, on 07836 334796 or by emailing daclarke55@hotmail.com.