A county health leader has hailed the role of the NHS as it celebrates 75 years of caring for the nation.

The milestone was reached today (5th July) with bosses from the Staffordshire and Stoke-on-Trent Integrated Care Board (ICB) highlighted how the service had grown through an “incredible journey of dedication, innovation and tireless commitment”.

Peter Axon, interim chief executive of the ICB, said:

“Over the past seven decades, the NHS has continually evolved, embracing advancements in medical science, technology and patient-centered care. “It has consistently adapted to meet the ever-changing needs of society, rising to challenges such as epidemics, pandemics, and ground-breaking medical breakthroughs. “Today, the NHS stands as a testament to the dedication and expertise of its skilled workforce, which includes doctors, nurses, paramedics, administrators, and countless other professionals who work tirelessly around the clock to deliver exceptional care. “Their unwavering commitment to saving lives, promoting wellness, and enhancing the overall health of the nation has made the NHS an internationally acclaimed healthcare institution.” Peter Axon

The anniversary has also seen the ICB honour staff with long service awards at a ceremony this week.