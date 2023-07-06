A Burntwood-based nursery business is celebrating after being named as one of the country’s best apprenticeship employers.

Busy Bees, which operates more than 370 sites across the UK, climbed six places to 13th in the annual list.

Busy Bees’ chief people officer, Charlotte Hutchings, said:

“For 40 years, Busy Bees has been committed to giving children the best start in life, but we can only achieve this through ongoing investment in people who share our goal. “Apprenticeships are integral to our business, enabling us to bring in new people who share our values and want to make a real difference to children’s lives. “In return, we offer a comprehensive training programme, competitive pay and market-leading benefits, and the promise of a long-term satisfying career.” Charlotte Hutchings

The Top 100 Apprenticeship Employers rankings are designed to highlight the best places for apprentices in England.

Anthony Bromirski, chief executive of Busy Bees Education and Training, said:

“As an established training provider, we have almost two decades of experience in delivering apprenticeships that support the growth and sustainability of the sector, and we are so proud of the contribution that our apprentices make to Busy Bees. “We are thrilled to have risen six places to 13th in the Top 100 Apprenticeship Employers ranking, underlining our commitment to creating high quality career opportunities for apprentices of all ages.” Anthony Bromirski

More details about the apprenticeship scheme at Busy Bees is available at www.busybeestraining.co.uk/apprenticeships.