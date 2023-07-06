A collaborative project will showcase the best of jazz, swing and big band favourites at a concert in Lichfield.

Aldridge group The Doorknobs will perform as part of the Lichfield Festival as part of an agreement with KESFEST23, an arts company set up by students at King Edward VI School.

A spokesperson said:

“KESFEST23 has been formed with a charitable purpose, and all proceeds from the event will go towards offering musical opportunities to disadvantaged local schoolchildren, removing financial barriers to give them access to instruments and tuition.” Lichfield Festival spokesperson

The concert on 9th July will see hits such as Take the A Train and Tequila performed as the audience at the Lichfield Guildhall are taken on a journey through jazz.

Tickets are £16 and can be booked online.