A local cricket club has launched a crowdfunding campaign in a bid to enhance its facilities.

Whittington CC has more than 200 members and is aiming to raise £25,000.

The money would help create new viewing platforms as well as developing a borehole to provide fresh water to irrigate the ground.

A spokesperson for the club said:

“Our borehole project will allow us to present a beautiful picture postcard of a cricket ground in an environmentally sustainable way. “We are also looking to increase our environmental credentials, and we see the borehole as an important first step and statement of intent to become completely ‘off grid’ and energy and services self-sufficient.” Whittington Cricket Club spokesperson

Time is running out for the club to hit the target though with the fundraising deadline closing on 23rd July.

For more details and to donate visit the club’s crowdfunding website.