Visitors to a free festival in Lichfield this weekend will be able to find out more about local volunteering opportunities.

The Fuse Festival will be held in Beacon Park from tomorrow (7th July) until Sunday.

Support Staffordshire will host their volunteers fair at the event on Saturday, with organisations such as the RNLI, Pathway Project, Stan Bowley Trust and Lichfield Foodbank on hand to give people information on how to support their work.

Rick Hill, volunteer officer for Support Staffordshire, said: