A company founded by Olympic swimmers has been awarded the contract to design Lichfield’s new leisure centre.

ReCreation will develop plans for the new facility at Stychbrook Park which is being built as a long term replacement for Friary Grange Leisure Centre.

Launched by Becky Adlington OBE and Steve Parry MBE in 2005, the company came out on top of five bidders in the Lichfield District Council tender process.

Cllr Doug Pullen, leader of the local authority, said:

“I am delighted that in ReCreation we have secured a company with the expertise to deliver exactly what Lichfield needs, endorsed by two of the finest swimmers this country has ever produced. “We know how important quality leisure facilities are to the district’s residents and appointing a designer for the new leisure centre is an important step towards bringing the project to fruition.” Cllr Doug Pullen, Lichfield District Council

The new leisure centre will include features such as a 25 metre swimming pool, a vending area, a dance studio, a changing area for outdoor activities, a 3G pitch, an 80-station fitness and toning suite, spin studio and cycling points.

ReCreation uses an above-ground swimming pool design which is more affordable than the traditional construction method requiring excavation.

Lichfield District Council said the company has been asked to design a pool for the Stychbrook Park site with variable depth.

Becky Adlington OBE said: