A Lichfield hotel has unveiled expansion plans which could see it add extra bedrooms and a new gym.

The Webb Hotel Group is seeking planning permission and Listed Building consent for the additions to The George Hotel on Bird Street.

The Grade II Listed building dates back to the late 18th century.

The proposed new bedroom extension would be built on top of a modern flat roof extension at the rear of 3 Market Street if the plans are approved by Lichfield District Council.

A supporting statement submitted as part of the application said:

“The applications seek to convert part of the ground floor space at 3 Market Street into a gymnasium while creating additional hotel bedroom accommodation on the upper floors. “A new build link and bedroom accommodation extension would be built between The George Hotel and the upper floors of Market Street.” Planning statement

The proposals come as the business said it needed additional space to expand.