Lichfield City will get their pre-season up and running this weekend when they welcome Walsall Wood.

Ivor Green’s men have a friendly schedule full of difficult tests against the likes of Bedworth United, Chasetown and Coleshill Town.

They face the Midland Football League Premier Division champions from last season first up on Saturday (8th July).

Kick-off at the Trade Tyre Community Stadium is at 3pm. Admission is £5 or £3 concessions. Under 16s go free with a paying adult.