A new knife bin has been installed in Lichfield as part of a bid to get people to ditch their blades.

Based at the Tesco Extra store on Church Street, the secure facility is the first of four being installed across the district.

Others will be placed at Morrisons stores in Lichfield and Burntwood, with another one at Burntwood Leisure Centre.

The bins will be regularly checked and emptied, with data on how many are deposited being shared with the Lichfield District Community Safety Partnership.

Chief Inspector Matthew Morgan, from the Lichfield Local Policing Team, said:

“The introduction of knife surrender bins in Lichfield is a really positive step in helping to keep our streets as safe as possible. “Although 99% of young people don’t carry a knife, we want to encourage those who do to ditch the blade for good as we continue to work alongside our partners to put a stop to knife crime in Staffordshire.” Chief Inspector Matthew Morgan

Funding for the knife bins has come from the Locality Deal Fund, provided by Staffordshire Commissioner Ben Adams.

He said: