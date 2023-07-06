A new store will offer the first 20 customers a free goody bag when it opens in Lichfield city centre.

The Edinburgh Woolen Mill will open its doors at the Three Spires shopping centre on 13th July.

Founded in 1946, the company now operates 200 outlets across the country.

As well as the goody bags on offer, the retailer will also have prizes hidden in store.

Lesley Olive, area manager, said: