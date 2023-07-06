A show in Lichfield will lift the lid on the life of an orchestral musician.

Mick Doran, principal percussionist of the English National Opera Orchestra, will draw on 30 years of performing in his show, An A to Z of Orchestra Triangle Playing, at The Hub at St Mary’s on 12th July.

A spokesperson for the Lichfield Festival said:

“Join Mick as he invites you into the real world of the orchestral musician and its many interesting characters. “Drawn from over 30 years’ experience working with the world’s greatest orchestras, conductors and soloists both on the concert platform and in the studio, this irreverent account will have you glued to your seat and helpless with laughter.” Lichfield Festival spokesperson

Tickets are £14 and can be booked online.