A report into the behaviour of local MP Christopher Pincher said his conduct was “deeply inappropriate and shameful”.

The representative for the Tamworth constituency – which includes Shenstone, Fazeley and Stonnall – was investigated after complaints were made about him.

Mr Pincher had previously resigned as Conservative deputy chief whip saying he had “embarrassed” himself.

The House of Commons Committee on Standards has now recommended he is suspended for eight weeks after finding he had groped a man at a club.

The cross-party standards watchdog report said:

“Sexual misconduct of this nature, by a serving senior member of the House in such a situation, also involves an abuse of power. “Mr Pincher was the Government Deputy Chief Whip at the time and therefore in a position of significant power and authority. “Mr Pincher’s conduct was completely inappropriate, profoundly damaging to the individuals concerned, and represented an abuse of power.” House of Commons Committee on Standards report

The suspension could now lead to a by-election in the MP’s constituency.

The full report is available here.