Award-winning local writer and performer Katie Arnstein is bringing her new show to Lichfield.

The Long Run will be performed at The Hub at St Mary’s on 13th July as part of the Lichfield Festival.

A spokesperson said:

“Katie has never been good in a crisis – she once saw her sister chop off the top of her finger but couldn’t call an ambulance because she had fainted. Then she saw her front door had been kicked in, but waited until her housemates arrived 40 minutes later to find almost everything stolen.

“When her mum is diagnosed with cancer, she freezes again – and then, she meets an elderly man in a radiotherapy waiting room and everything changes.”

