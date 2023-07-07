A Burntwood business is celebrating awards success.

Blinds manufacturer Haywoods Contracts won the Midlands Family Business Awards title for manufacturing excellence and was highly commended in the employer of the year category.

Managing director Darren Ennis said:

“Our staff do a fabulous job and we take massive pride in what we manufacture.

“Our factory manager Sam Ennis does an incredible job making sure we make at the highest standards, and winning this award is a testament to her and her phenomenal team.

“Running a business with a large amount of family offers different barriers to overcome, but it also instils family values and that love and care into what you do. I’m so proud of them all.

“I have spoken to the event organisers and I am encouraging them to bring the next awards to Lichfield district and would recommend any local family businesses to apply for these awards in future.”

Darren Ennis