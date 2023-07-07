The Old Mining College Centre, home of Burntwood Town Council
The Old Mining College Centre, home of Burntwood Town Council

Councillors in Burntwood are set to discuss how best to use funding handed over by developers.

A report to Burntwood Town Council’s policy and resources committee reveals the authority currently holds £44,300 of Community Infrastructure Levy money.

The funding is allocated to councils when new developments go ahead.

Previously approved projects have included the installation of cycle racks, work to develop a heritage trail in the town and the installation of new play equipment at Burntwood Leisure Centre.

The report said:

“It is recommended that members agree priority themes for funding.

“Members should consider what priorities they would like to see for the use of this money [in future], for example, projects that can show they support environmental sustainability.”

Burntwood Town Council report

The meeting of the policy and resources committee will be held on 17th July.

Founder of Lichfield Live and editor of the site.

Subscribe
Notify of

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments