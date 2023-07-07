Councillors in Burntwood are set to discuss how best to use funding handed over by developers.

A report to Burntwood Town Council’s policy and resources committee reveals the authority currently holds £44,300 of Community Infrastructure Levy money.

The funding is allocated to councils when new developments go ahead.

Previously approved projects have included the installation of cycle racks, work to develop a heritage trail in the town and the installation of new play equipment at Burntwood Leisure Centre.

The report said:

“It is recommended that members agree priority themes for funding. “Members should consider what priorities they would like to see for the use of this money [in future], for example, projects that can show they support environmental sustainability.” Burntwood Town Council report

The meeting of the policy and resources committee will be held on 17th July.