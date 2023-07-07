A 24-hour charity touch rugby match is being held in memory of a Lichfield RUFC player.

Josh Machin died last month after a battle with cancer aged just 30.

A fundraising campaign was set up to help cover the costs of his funeral and help raise money for Macmillan Cancer Support and Looseheadz, a mental health charity aimed at rugby players.

The game will feature Lichfield players and parents, other local clubs and community groups.

A spokesperson said:

“As a club we are devastated by the news and our deepest sympathies go out to Josh’s friends and family at this truly sad time. “Josh was a much loved member of Lichfield Rugby Club having played throughout the mini and junior section and into the first team.”

The match will be played between 3pm on 21st July and 3pm the following day.

People can donate via an online fundraising page.