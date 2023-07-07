Council planning bosses have been forced to further delay a decision over a controversial garage in Shenstone.

The structure – which has now been completed at 9 Foden Close – has met with opposition from neighbours who have been fighting for months to stop it being built.

Lichfield District Council’s planning committee first approved the scheme in January, but a clerical error meant it was returned for discussion in February as the wrong plans were shown during an officer’s presentation.

It was then approved again – despite objections from neighbours – but a further review found some legally-required details had not been published as part of a public consultation on the plans.

This led to the application being considered for a third time, effectively as a fresh application this week.

Neighbour Andrew Bews spoke on behalf of others who’ve objected to the garage – and expressed fury that errors had led to such a drawn-out process.

“The garage has been completely built now, without your planning permission and not in accordance with the plans submitted. “How difficult is it for these professionals to get their paperwork correct?” Andrew Bews

Mr Bews said a wall which was erected as part of the scheme has been built too high and the position of the garage was incorrect.

He said a light now shines into his bedroom window at night, and that local residents and the parish council are all opposed to the scheme.

Cllr David Salter also believes the matter has been dragging on for long enough.

The Conservative representative for Shenstone said:

“We find ourselves here again, due in no small way to a catalogue of errors and oversights, some of which I’m sorry to say are on the part of our planning office. “The finished garage does not conform to the submitted plans in size or position, but also a replacement garden wall has now been built. “On this matter the planning officer’s report is inaccurate as the new wall and gate are higher than the original wall, which was three metres – therefore this also needs planning approval. “Had this application been submitted openly and in accordance with the policy, prior to building work commencing, I firmly believe it would not have been successful. “It almost seems as though the planning office is trying to push this application through to hide their numerous errors.” Cllr David Salter

“This has gone on rather too long”

Dr James Spooner, speaking on behalf of the applicant Thomas Smith, pointed out the plans had been unanimously approved twice before.

He explained the garage had been built before permission was given as temporary accommodation the applicant had been living in was no longer available – but added that the decision hadn’t been taken lightly.

“It is beyond doubt in harmony with the existing property and surrounding area, contributing positively to the local aesthetic while adhering to high standards of construction. “Mr Smith would like extend his sincerest apologise for any misunderstanding or miscommunication caused by the minor discrepancies in paperwork which led to this situation.” Dr James Spooner

The council’s legal advisor raised concerns about the issues raised during the meeting and recommended the committee defer a decision until these were resolved – a move which was agreed.

Chair Cllr Thomas Marshall said: